Learn more about CARES during Open House

CARES in Farmington Hills will hold an October 17 Open House to showcase the new Busch’s CARES Market and improvements made to the campus throughout this year.

The market opened in September to help families, especially those who use Bridge cards, stretch their food dollars. All proceeds from the market fund the CARES pantry, and items that aren’t quickly moving off the store shelves will be donated.

The nonprofit located at 27835 Shiawassee in Farmington Hills is also in the final days of a fundraiser to qualify for a Community Thrives grant through the USA Today Network to make improvements to the food pantry. Learn more at acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/organization/Cares-Of-Farmington-Hills.

Raffles, pumpkins, cider and donuts will all be part of the Open House event, which runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more by following CARES on Facebook.