Learn more about apprenticeship during OCC program

Oakland Community College, which has a campus in Farmington Hills, will host virtual events on November 17 and November 18 to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week and highlight the benefits of Registered Apprenticeships.

“We recognize that skilled trades are professional careers that help our economy develop and grow and that continuing Registered Apprenticeships is a means to assist business and industry with a workforce solution for building, recruiting and retaining a talented and diverse labor pool,” said Peter Provenzano, Jr., OCC Chancellor.

Discover Apprenticeships-November 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

This virtual event is designed to provide Oakland County businesses with information about the value of offering Registered Apprenticeships to build a talent pipeline that can help address workforce challenges. The event is hosted by OCC’s Apprenticeship Program in partnership with the Department of Labor, Oakland County Michigan Works! and the Workforce Intelligence Network for Oakland County Businesses.

To register, visit eventbrite.com/e/discover-apprenticeships-with-oakland-community-college-and-partners-tickets-200171497337.

Pre-Apprenticeship Information Session-November 17, 1 p.m.

This event is for students interested in learning about OCC’s no-cost, pre-apprenticeship program and how it can provide students a career path in manufacturing with employment or an employer-sponsored apprenticeship. To register, visit occ-pre-apprenticeship-program-information-session.eventbrite.com.

Learn about OCC’s apprenticeship programs at oaklandcc.edu/apprenticeship/.

