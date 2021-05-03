Learn LinkedIn skills with JVS virtual course

Job-seekers can learn how to improve their LinkedIn networking profile during a free May 11 webinar offered by JVS Human Services.

The 10 a.m. event will offer tips on looking for a job, following companies, and making connections. It’s part of the nonprofit’s “The Road Ahead” programs offered during the pandemic to help job seekers gain the skills they need to secure employment.

“LinkedIn should be considered a place to build a personal brand and a way for job seekers to market themselves in the best way possible, just like they might market a company,” said Julia Tapper, Financial Education Counselor at JVS Human Services.

Tapper’s top LinkedIn tips include:

Choose a profile picture where your face makes up 60 percent of the photo; wear what you would wear to work and make sure your eyes are smiling as well as your mouth.

Make your headline more than just a job title; use the heading to expand on your role.

Look at other LinkedIn profiles for inspiration, particularly those with the job you would like. Use their descriptions as a jumping off point for your own profile.

Take a skills assessment test and receive a badge displayed on your profile.

You should have a LinkedIn profile and working knowledge of the platform. If you miss the webinar, view it on the JVS Facebook page. For more information or individual help, write to employmenthelp@jvshumanservices.org or call 248-233-4245.