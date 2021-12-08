Learn life-saving skills in Farmington Hills December 16

A December 16 class held in Farmington Hills will cover instruction in CPR (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation), AED (Automated External Defibrillator) use, and “Stop the Bleed” (wound pressure and tourniquets).

The Farmington Hills/Farmington Emergency Preparedness Commission (EPC), in cooperation

with the Farmington Hills Fire Department, hosts this class, held from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at Fire Station #4, 28711 Drake Road.

You must register and pay fees one week in advance (by December 9). Residents pay $10; nonresidents, $20. An additional $20 fee applies for anyone who needs an American Heart Association Certificate of Training.

Participants must be at least 12 years old. To achieve the Certificate of Training, you must perform CPR/AED, which requires kneeling on the floor and using your arms and hands to perform continuous chest compressions.

To register or learn more, write to Sara West at swest@fhgov.com.

Reported by Farmington Voice