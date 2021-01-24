Learn how to make body butter at Farmington Hills market

Learn how to make skin-loving, whipped body butter during a January 30 class hosted by Mi Artisan Market and Kangaroo Soap.

The 4 p.m. class will be held at 33304 W. 12 Mile Rd. in Farmington Hills, inside Fun with Fiber. Cost is $30, and you’ll make a 6-ounce jar of body butter from scratch. Choose from Mango Butter or Shea Butter as your base, then select a fragrance.

The class takes an hour and a half, with 30 minutes of “chill time”. Feel free to bring a beverage and snacks, or use the time to browse the Mi Artisan Market, which features items made by local artisans.

Registration is required here: kangaroosoap.com/product-page/whipped-body-butter-class-mi-artisan-market-1-30-4pm.