Learn how to get out the Farmington area vote

The Beloved Community Initiative invites anyone interested to attend a September 23 conversation about how to ensure your vote counts and to safely help get out the vote on November 3.

Featured speakers include Monifa Gray, attorney and ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) volunteer, and Karen Bartos from the Farmington Hills Committee to Increase Voter Participation. Others will speak about the local effort to get out the vote.

Gray will talk about the ACLU’s “40 Days of Voting,” an effort by clerks, community groups and voting rights advocates who:

want to ensure people understand and have equitable access to voting;

seek to reduce barriers to voting by providing helpful information; and

inform voters of key changes to voting rights.

The speakers will address changes to Michigan voting law, including no reason absentee voting and the specifics for voter registration, and will provide voter resources, both local and online.

The Beloved Community Initiative was formed in 2018 by group of residents who are committed to the evolution of a welcoming, inclusive, community for all who live and visit the Greater Farmington area. For more information or to receive a Zoom link to the 6:30 p.m. meeting, contact Rev. Dr. Pat Coleman Burns at pcb@med.umich.edu or Cheryl Willette at caw1946@hotmail.com.