Learn how to cook and entertain at OCC in Farmington Hills

Learn about grilling, wine pairing, and more during Oakland Community College courses taught by Culinary Arts faculty this spring and summer.

These new community courses, all held on the Orchard Ridge campus in Farmington Hills, include:

Grilling with OCC Chef Doug Ganhs–May 26 and June 2, 6-10 p.m.

Chef Doug’s tricks will have you mastering the grill this summer in this two session class. Participants will learn the secrets of perfectly grilled, savory chicken, seafood, and vegetables with brines, marinades and great techniques.

Wine 101: How to Taste Wine Like a Sommelier–May 26, 7-9 p.m.

Perfect for the beginner or novice wine lover; experts will have fun, too! Learn the “five S’s” of wine while discovering how to buy, serve and preserve wine with success.

The FUNdamentals of Food & Wine Pairing–June 2, 7-9 p.m.

Michael Schafer, The Wine Counselor, masterfully blends local and European flavors creating a truly remarkable tasting. Participants will learn the ONLY rule of food & wine pairing while exploring an expertly matched mix of six exquisite wine and food pairings.

Tequila Temptations–June 16, 7-9 p.m.

Want to learn about the exciting world of Tequila? Learn to taste and enjoy the distinctive flavors of this complex Mexican spirit including blanco, reposado, and añejo and find them all delectable.

Summer Salads with OCC Chef Doug Ganhs–June 9, 6-10 p.m.

This class will teach you how to make some of the great salads you have in restaurants at home, including grilled Atlantic salmon salad, Vietnamese chicken salad with mango salsa, and grilled chop house steak salad.

The Big 3 of White Wine Grapes–July 14, 7-9 p.m.

In this class, participants will discover how and why the same grape tastes so different and enjoy tastings from the most popular of grapes; chardonnay, Riesling and Sauvignon Blanc.

Learn more about each class and register oaklandcc.edu/ce.