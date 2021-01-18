Learn about weaving at Farmington Hills market demo

A local artisan will demonstrate the art of weaving on January 22 at Mi Artisan Market in Farmington Hills.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Deborah Dunn Draper will show how to weave using an 18-inch floor loom. She will also answer questions. Draper has studied weaving in West Virginia, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland, and was the resident spinner/weaver at an old grist mill in New Jersey, where her grandmother and great aunt used to take their grain to be ground into flour.

Mi Artisan Market, located in the Fun With Fiber Store, 33304 W. 12 Mile Road, features a variety of goods from Michigan-based artisans, To learn more, visit facebook.com/MIArtisanMarket.