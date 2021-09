Learn more about stroke prevention during a Wellness Walk & Talk with Beaumont held on October 15, 12-1 p.m., in Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Rd., Farmington Hills.

After a 30-minute outdoor presentation, you’ll take a slow-paced walk with a naturalist and Beaumont speaker Cheryl Discher. This free program, designed for adults, will include giveaways.

You don’t have to register, just meet in front of the Nature Center. Severe weather will cancel the event.

To learn more, call 248-477-1135.