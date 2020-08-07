Learn about sleep at Heritage Park health walk

A free “Walk and Talk” held August 25 in Heritage Park will focus on the topic “Sleep and What Keeps Us Up at Night”.

Beaumont Health Sleep Center Supervisor Amy Younts will lead the discussion, which starts with a 6 p.m. outdoor presentation at the Nature Center in Heritage Park. Participants then head out on the trails for a 30-minute walk and casual conversation.

COVID-19 safety measures include required masks and six-foot distancing, along with a health screening and temperature check upon arrival.

Registration is encouraged at recreg.fhgov.com or in person at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd.

Call the Nature Center, 248-477-1135, or visit beaumont.org/getswalking to learn more. Heritage Park is located at 24915 Farmington Road.