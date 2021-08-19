Learn about senior food program at Saturday’s Farmington market

Learn more about Oakland County’s Senior Market Fresh program during the August 21 Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market.

Robin Danto will answer questions, hand out coupons, and share information about the program, which provides qualifying adults 60 and older with fresh, Michigan-grown products from registered farmers markets and roadside stands throughout the state. The program also provides seniors a chance to learn about healthy nutrition, food access and food assistance.

Qualified adults can receive $20 in vouchers to purchase fresh, unprocessed fruits and vegetables, honey and cut herbs. Senior Market Fresh is open to anyone:

age 60 or older

with a household income of 185 percent or less of the poverty level (currently $22,459 a year for one person, and $30,451 for two)

who lives in the county where the coupons are distributed

attends informational classes or demonstrations on healthy eating

To get coupons, call Robin at 248-215-6307 before Saturday and then find her at the market. It’s open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park in downtown Farmington.

Learn more at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com.