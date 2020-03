Farmington/Farmington Hills Optimists invite you to learn more about the club and about KickstART Farmington during a networking event held Wednesday, March 25, 6 p.m., at the KickstART Gallery, 33304 Grand River, Farmington.

To learn more, contact Anna Durham, adurham@fhgov.com or 248-473-1822.

For more information about the club, visit f2hoptimists.org.