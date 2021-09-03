Learn about invasive plants at Saturday farmers market

Visitors to Saturday’s Farmington Farmers & Artisans Market can learn about plants that can cause harm to Michigan’s economy, environment, wildlife and even human health.

Erica Clites of Oakland County Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area (CISMA) will provide information from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. about invasives in the Farmington area, like European frog-bit and red swamp crayfish. She can help you identify plants doing damage to your yard; feel free to bring a photo.

The Walkabouts walking group will take the stairs down to Shiawassee Park with guest walkers Angie Smith and Cheryl Blau, both Farmington Schools trustees. You can choose your route back from this 1.5-mile walk, up the flight of stairs or take Power Road to Grand River.

To join the group, head over to the market’s west entrance at 10 a.m.

Learn more about the Saturday market, held May through October at the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park on Grand River, at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com or on Facebook.