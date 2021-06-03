Learn about I-696 reconstruction at virtual MDOT meeting

Farmington Hills residents can learn more on June 10 about the two-year reconstruction of I-696, between I-275 and Lahser Road.

Starting at 5 p.m., Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials will discuss the project, which is expected to being next year and end in 2024. You can click here to join the Microsoft Teams meeting or call 248-509-0316, Phone Conference ID: 633 290 943#.

Along with rebuilding the road, MDOT plans to replace the Pebble Creek and Rouge River bridges and perform preventive maintenance on 10 bridges within the project limits. Meeting attendees can ask questions and provide feedback.

MDOT may make accommodations for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Please send a request at least five days before the event to: Orlando T. Curry, 425 W. Ottawa St., Lansing, MI 48909; Phone: 517-241-7462; Fax: 517-335-0945; TTY: 844-578-6563; or curryo@michigan.gov.

MDOT is also accepting public comment through an online comment form or by mail, e-mail, or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at monsmam@michigan.gov or Monica Monsma, MDOT Environmental Services Section, Van Wagoner Transportation Building 425 West Ottawa St., P.O. Box 30050, Lansing, MI 48909.

Copies of the meeting presentation will be available by mail or e-mail. Call 517-335-4381 or write to monsmam@michigan.gov to request a copy.