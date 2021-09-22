Learn about Farmington Hills millage at Neighborhood Watch

Farmington Hills residents can learn more about the November 2 public safety millage during a September 29 Neighborhood Watch meeting held in Harrison Hall at The Hawk–Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 W. 12 Mile Rd.

Voters will decide whether to renew and increase a 1.7 mill property tax devoted to funding the police and fire departments. The increase restores the original voter-approved millage, reduced over the years by the Headlee Amendment.

During the 7 p.m. meeting, Crime Prevention Division representatives will also share police department updates.

To learn more, call the Crime Prevention Section, 248-871-2750, or write to crimeprevention@fhgov.com.