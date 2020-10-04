League of Women Voters provides comprehensive voter guide

Copies of the League of Women Voters Oakland Area (LWVOA) election guide are expected to arrive this week at city halls and libraries.

All candidates on the November 3, 2020 General Election ballot were given an opportunity to share biographical information and answer issues-related questions.

A downloadable version of the guide is available at lwvoa.org. Or enter your street address at vote411.org to find your polling place and customized information about local races.

Print copies will be available at:

Farmington City Hall, 23600 Liberty St.

Farmington Hills City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd.

Farmington Community Library, 32737 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills

Farmington Community Library, 23500 Liberty St., Farmington

The LWVOA has conducted virtual candidate forums this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recordings made for the August primary can be found at my.lwv.org/michigan/oakland-area/events/candidate-forums.

Here’s the 47th District Court forum, recorded on September 23: