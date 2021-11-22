Law firm: Some dangerous I-696 sections in Farmington Hills

While traffic crash numbers continued to drop in 2020, fatal accidents on I-696 rose last year.

A local law firm reports five of the most dangerous stretches run through Farmington Hills. Michigan Auto Law, based in Farmington Hills, created a “top 10” most dangerous list based on car accident data from 2016 through 2020. All 10 are in Oakland County.

Most crashes happened 4-6 p.m., most often on Wednesdays.

Steven Gursten, attorney and president of Michigan Auto Law, said while interstate driving always poses a risk, “with so many drivers speeding, talking and texting on their phones, and driving while sleepy or under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the danger is getting worse.”

Here’s the full Michigan Auto Law I-696 Top 10 list:

1. EASTBOUND BETWEEN BERMUDA ST/MOHAWK AVE AND CAMPBELL RD/HILTON RD, Royal Oak, 286 Total Crashes, 120 Injuries

2. WESTBOUND BETWEEN HALSTED RD AND DRAKE RD, Farmington Hills, 245 Total Crashes, 82 Injuries

3. EASTBOUND BETWEEN CAMPBELL RD/HILTON RD AND EASTBOUND I 696/I 75 RAMP, Royal Oak, 199 Total Crashes, 85 Injuries

4. EASTBOUND BETWEEN S US 24/S M 10 RAMP AND M 10, Southfield, 149 Total Crashes, 36 Injuries

5. WESTBOUND BETWEEN DRAKE RD AND FARMINGTON RD, Farmington Hills, 146 Total Crashes, 45 Injuries

6. EASTBOUND BETWEEN I 75 CHRYSLER/STEPHENSON RAMP AND I 696/N I 75 RAMP, Royal Oak, 125 Total Crashes, 53 Injuries

7. EASTBOUND AT THE AMERICAN RAMP, Southfield, 107 Total Crashes, 27 Injuries

8. WESTBOUND BETWEEN ORCHARD LAKE/I 696 RAMP AND ORCHARD LAKE RD, Farmington Hills, 103 Total Crashes, 25 Injuries

9. WESTBOUND BETWEEN ORCHARD LAKE/I 696 RAMP AND FARMINGTON RD, Farmington Hills, 95 Total Crashes, 15 Injuries

10. EASTBOUND BETWEEN DRAKE RD AND FARMINGTON RD, Farmington Hills, 94 Total Crashes, 25 Injuries

View the full report and supporting data here: michiganautolaw.com/blog/2021/11/22/i-696-car-accidents-in-michigan/.

Reported by Farmington Voice