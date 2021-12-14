Lanigan Elementary teacher wins $1K ‘Roots’ grant

Lanigan Elementary School teacher Katlyn Boomstra last month received a $1,000 Roots in Education grant from Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU).

Each year, the program rewards 25 teachers with funds that can be used towards anything that benefits the educational process, such as purchasing classroom supplies or aiding in online learning. Nominated Pre-K through 12th grade classroom teachers must be a resident of Michigan or Florida, and have had a positive impact on their students and school community.

Reported by Farmington Voice