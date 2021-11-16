Ladies Night Out offers deals in downtown Farmington

Downtown Farmington businesses will keep their doors open late November 18 for Ladies Night Out, an annual reminder to shop small and local.

The Farmington Downtown Development Authority (DDA) event, happening 5-9 p.m., includes specials and deals at participating businesses, as well as a pop-up artisan market in Riley Park.

“Merchants are ready to welcome visitors with extended hours, and you can find our main hub at Dearborn Music, where downtown volunteers will hand out our limited run sparkly bags with proof of purchase,” DDA Executive Director Kate Knight said.

Shoppers can also stroll with an adult beverage through The Syndicate, downtown’s social district. For more information and a list of participating businesses, visit downtownfarmington.org/downtown_events/the_syndicate.php.

Farmington Public Safety officers will hand out roses, donated by M&D Flowers, while supplies last.

Check out the list of participating merchants and their offerings: downtownfarmington.org/downtown_events/what_s_happening/ladiesnightout.php.

And here’s a look at April’s Ladies Night Out:

Reported by Farmington Voice