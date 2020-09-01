Labor Day weekend in Farmington, Farmington Hills

Here’s what you should know about Labor Day weekend in Farmington and Farmington Hills:

Trash collection delayed

Garbage will not be collected on Monday, September 7. All garbage, recycling, and yard waste pickups will be delayed by one day during the week, with Friday’s collection made on Saturday.

Farmington Community Library closed

There will be no curbside pickup at either the Farmington or Farmington Hills libraries on Saturday, September 5 or Monday, September 7.

Government offices closed

Farmington and Farmington Hills City Halls, the 47th District Court, and U.S. Post Offices will be closed on September 7. Both the Farmington and Farmington Hills post office buildings have self-service kiosks.

Farmington Farmers Market open

The Saturday, September 7, market, open 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., will feature vendors selling Michigan produce and products. Learn more at farmingtonfarmersmarket.com.