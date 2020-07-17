Kombucha returns to Care By Design in Farmington

Care By Design Health and Wellness Market, Inc. in Farmington is thrilled to announce the return of our kombucha on tap beginning Tuesday, July 21!

Due to COVID-19 and the storefront being closed, we had to suspend the serving of kombucha for several months. We are excited to be able to offer our delicious kombucha again to our customers. Our kombucha is brewing and will be ready soon!

For the week of July 21, we will be offering our Cherry Goodness kombucha…more flavors are brewing, and we are also testing out some new flavors and variations, including coffee kombucha!

If you’ve tried kombucha elsewhere and weren’t a fan, don’t write it off until you try ours!

We use our special blend of teas, and the vinegar taste that is prevalent in some kombuchas is not as noticeable in our version because of the teas we use in the brewing process.

Kombucha is a fermented tea that boasts a variety of health benefits due to the probiotics, antioxidants, and antimicrobial properties that are beneficial to your digestive system and overall health.

As Annette says, “It’s like little scrub brushes for your gut!”

We can’t wait to see you in the market and serve up some Cherry Goodness kombucha!

To learn more about Care By Design Health and Wellness Market, Inc., visit carebydesignmarket.com, call 248.907.0400, or email admin@carebydesignmarket.com.