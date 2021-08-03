Knights of Columbus help fill Farmington charity’s shelves

The Knights of Columbus Saint Francis Council #4401 at its June meeting bought products to help fill the shelves at Heartfelt Harvest, a Farmington charity.

Items purchased included toilet paper, shampoo, body washes, toothpaste, deodorant and other items that cannot be purchased with a Bridge card.

“Hopefully, people will remember this great gesture when they see K of C members out selling Tootsie Rolls,” said Cathy DeLeo, president of Heartfelt Harvest. “This is a great example of one charity helping out another charity.”