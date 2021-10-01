KickSTART gallery in Farmington features ONE photo exhibit

KickstART Gallery & Shop in downtown Farmington has created an exhibit showcasing the diversity of Farmington and Farmington Hills.

“ONE: Two Cities, One Community Photos” by Paul Manoian remains on display through October 30. You can submit a photo for the collection of more than a hundred photos of people from the Farmington/Farmington Hills community. “ONE” shows the vibrant, diverse, and unified community the two cities form.

Send your photo to info@kickstartfarmington.org or visit the gallery to have a Polaroid photo taken.

An opening reception will be held October 7, 5-8 p.m., at the gallery, 33304 Grand River. Learn more at kickstartfarmington.org.