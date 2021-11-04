KickstART Gallery exhibit showcases linocuts

KickstART Gallery & Shop in Farmington will showcase a collection of linocuts by Laura B. DeLind through December 18.

Meet the artist during a reception held 5-8 p.m. on November 11.

DeLind has been creating linocuts for more than 40 years, leaning toward bold and heavily patterned images. Dawn to the elegant simplicity of Inuit art, her work incorporates organic shapes and ideas from the natural environment–often things observed in her backyard.

The linoleum cut or linocut is a relief print similar to the woodcut or wood engraving. Learn more at linocutsbylaurabdelind.squarespace.com/.

For more information and gallery hours, visit kickstartfarmington.org or facebook.com/kickstartfarmington.

Reported by Farmington Voice