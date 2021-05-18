KickstART film festival combines indoor, outdoor, virtual events

The annual Greater Farmington Film Festival returns June 4-11, with eight films presented indoors, outdoors, and online.

Organized by KickstART Farmington, the festival includes feature films and documentaries that “engage the heart and mind, explore important contemporary issues, and inspire action.”

Here’s the line-up:

Just Mercy – June 4, 6:45 p.m., Farmington Civic Theater

PG-13, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton

Based on a powerful and thought-provoking true story, “Just Mercy” follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) in his history-making battle for justice. One of his first, and most incendiary, cases is that of Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), who, in 1987, faced a sentence of death for the notorious murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence.

Short Term 12 – June 4, 9:45 p.m., Farmington Civic Theater

R, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton

Grace (Academy Award Winner Brie Larson), a twenty-something staff member at a foster care facility, reckons with her own past as she cares for the teens in her charge. This lovingly realized film finds truth and humor in unexpected places. Also starring Rami Malek and Lakeith Stanfield.

Trolls World Tour – June 5, 9:20 p.m., Village Commons parking lot

PG, directed by Walter Dohrn

Bring your own chair to watch as Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands devoted to six different kinds of music. When a member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb, aided by her father King Thrash, set out to destroy all other kinds of music, Poppy, Branch, and their friends visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.

Cured, screened virtually June 4-11

Directed by Bennett Singer and Patrick Sammon

This feature-length documentary takes viewers inside the David-versus-Goliath struggle that led the American Psychiatric Association (APA) to remove homosexuality from its manual of mental illnesses in 1973. Viewers meet the key players who achieved this victory, along with allies and opponents within the APA.

End of The Line: The Women of Standing Rock – screened virtually June 4-11

Writer & Director Shannon Kring

“End of The Line: The Women of Standing Rock” is the incredible story of indigenous women who risk their lives to stop the $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline construction that desecrated their ancient burial and prayer sites and threatens their land, water, and very existence. When the population of their peaceful protest camp exceeds 10,000, the women unwittingly find themselves the leaders of a global movement.

Missing in Brooks County – screened virtually June 4-11

Directed by Lisa Molomot and Jeff Bemiss

Anyone looking for a family member last heard from in Brooks County will eventually find their way to Eddie Canales, who runs the South Texas Human Rights Center. Eddie helps the families look for their loved ones by engaging with Border Patrol agent Alex Jara and mounting an extensive search of the private ranches where many bodies are found. Together, they come upon clues to the mystery of what happened to their loved ones and confront the agonizing reality of life and death in Brooks County.

Not Going Quietly – screened virtually June 4-11

Directed by Nicholas Bruckman

A rising star in political organizing and new father, Ady Barkan had his entire life in front of him. Diagnosed with ALS four months after the birth of his son, Ady returns to his roots as an activist. A chance conversation with a senator, captured on video, catapults him into the public eye. As Ady’s natural voice fades, his influence grows, transforming him into one of the most powerful activists in America.

The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel – screened virtually June 4-11

Directed by Joel Bakan and Jennifer Abbott

The squel to “The Corporation” reveals how the corporate takeover of society is being justified by the sly rebranding of corporations as socially conscious entities. From gatherings of corporate elites in Davos, to climate change and spiraling inequality, the film looks at corporations’ devastating power. Countering this is a groundswell of resistance worldwide as people take to the streets in pursuit of justice and the planet’s future.

KickstART will announce more virtual conversations and discussions soon. Find tickets and more information at gffilmfest.com.