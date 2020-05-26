KickstART Farmington takes film festival online

A Farmington area showcase for films that inspire good is moving online.

KickstART Farmington in mid-March decided to postpone the Greater Farmington Film Festival, scheduled March 19-22, over Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) concerns. Nonprofit director Dwayne Hayes said the organization had received some grants with time constraints.

“We weren’t convinced we’d be able to fully share our normal theatrical experience with the audience during that time frame,” he said. “It seemed best to go virtual now to also allow us to begin planning for a return to our normal programming and dates in 2021.”

The lineup for the at-home event, open May 28-31, includes:

Normie, directed by Kurt Neale

When Annemarie looks in the mirror, she sees Down syndrome. She hates it. To her, the diagnosis is a giant barricade keeping her from the independence and intimacy she desperately desires. She embarks on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to understand what it means to be normal.

Driveways, directed by Andrew Ahn

Kathy (Golden Globe® Nominee Hong Chau), a single mother, travels with her shy eight-year-old son Cody to Kathy’s late sister’s house which they plan to clean and sell. As Kathy realizes how little she knew about her sister, Cody develops an unlikely friendship with Del (Golden Globe®, Tony® winner and acting legend Brian Dennehy), the Korean War vet and widower who lives next door. Over the course of a summer, and with Del’s encouragement, Cody develops the courage to come out of his shell and, along with his mother, finds a new place to call home.

NYICFF Kid Flicks One (FREE with code to be emailed when you register)

Catch the best short films from around the world for ages 3-7, presented in partnership with the New York International Children’s Film Festival.

BONUS: NYICFF Kid Flicks Two (FREE with code to be emailed when you register)

Catch the best short films from around the world for ages 8 and up, in partnership with the New York International Children’s Film Festival.

Skid Row Marathon, directed by Mark Hayes

When a criminal court judge starts a running club on Los Angeles’ notorious skid row and begins training a motley group of addicts and criminals to run marathons, lives begin to change. Follow four runners as they rise from the mean streets of L.A. to run marathons around the world, fighting the pull of homelessness and addiction at every turn.

By the Grace of God, directed by François Ozon

This gripping drama follows three men who band together to dismantle the code of silence that continues to protect a priest who abused them decades ago. Based on events from the 2019 conviction of Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon for concealing the conduct of Father Bernard Preynat.

The Euphoria of Being, directed by Réka Szabó

“Throwing all caution to the wind, I asked a 90-year-old Holocaust survivor to create a dance theatre piece with me. I wanted everyone to see Éva Fahidi and to provide a space for her traumas in a dialogue with a young dancer, Emese. Where would the boundaries of understanding, of finding common ground lie? Would they be able to slip into each other’s skin? Can we ever learn from the past? This rehearsal period was one of the most profound periods of my life. The film takes us on a journey through the history of the 20th century, through loss, the power of dance, the ageing body, love, a relationship across a 60-year age gap, and life’s hidden strengths.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit kickstartfarmington.org/2020/05/18/join-us-for-the-virtual-edition-of-the-2020-greater-farmington-film-festival/.

The 2020 Greater Farmington Film Festival is supported by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs Minigrant Program, administered by Anton Art Center, and is made possible by a grant from the Farmington & Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth & Families and the generous support of our sponsors, including the Michigan Film & Digital Media Office, Farmington Friends of the Library, Bill Brown Ford, WOW 1 Day Painting, David & Abigail Viane, Falcon Community Foundation, Lindhout Associates Architects, Kirco Manix, Farmington Civic Theater, Oakland Community College, and Holocaust Memorial Center.