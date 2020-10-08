KickstART Farmington hosts youth art fair, plein air event

Two open air events in downtown Farmington Saturday will showcase the works of local artists.

The Youth Autumn Art Fair, open 9 a.m.-2 p.m., will feature work by young artists in the community. A portion of sales from the event will benefit CARES of Farmington Hills and KickstART Farmington.

From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., area artists will display paintings of outdoor scenes from across Farmington and Farmington Hills. Artworks may be purchased, and many of the artists will be on hand to discuss their work and answer questions. The event is a collaboration between KickstART Farmington and the Farmington Art Foundation.

Both events will take place on the north side of Grand River, in the parking lot between Sunflour Bakehaus and KickstART Farmington. To learn more, visit kickstartfarmington.org.