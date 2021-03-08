KickstART Farmington gallery hosts Jim Fetter works

KickstART Gallery & Shop in downtown Farmington will host a collection of oil paintings by renowned artist Jim Fetter through March 27.

Fetter, who died in 2019, was born in Pennsylvania. He spent most of his adult life in Michigan, where he attended art school and worked as a commercial artist.

Eventually, Fetter opened his own commercial art studio, servicing major advertising agencies across the country. In 2001, he was accepted into the National Oil & Acrylic Painters’ Society and awarded their Signature status. His work appeared in Best of America exhibitions.

The gallery is located at 33304 Grand River. Learn more at facebook.com/KickstartGallery