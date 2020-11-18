KickstART Farmington announces two grant awards

A Farmington area nonprofit has received grants from local and metro Detroit organizations to fund its advocacy and support for the arts.

KickstART Farmington received a grant of $3,846 from Culture Source, which aims to advance the work of organizations that cultivate creative and cultural expression in Southeast Michigan.

The second grant, for $1,000, came from the Farmington & Farmington Hills Foundation for Youth & Families, which supports programs that improve the quality of life for local youth and families. Those funds will build children’s art totes filled with the necessary supplies for children to create at home. As a part of this program, local artists will teach children online art classes.

KickstART Farmington hosts the annual Greater Farmington Film Festival, and other events, and runs the KickstART Gallery & Shop in downtown Farmington. To learn more, visit kickstartfarmington.org or facebook.com/kickstartfarmington.