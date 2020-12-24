Keep these ‘naughty list’ items out of recycling bins

The City of Farmington Hills issued a reminder this week about holiday season items that can cause some recycling confusion at this time of year.

Keep these “naughty list” items out of your recycling bin:

Plastic Gift Bags

Tissue Paper

Cellophane

Metallic Paper

Glitter Paper

Bows

Ribbons

Tape

Electronics

Batteries

String Lights

Christmas Trees

Toys

Ornaments

Clothing

Baskets

All these items should go in with your regular trash.

Garbage and recycling won’t be collected on December 25 and on January 1, due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Those routes will be collected on December 26 and January 2, respectively.