Keep these ‘naughty list’ items out of recycling bins

The City of Farmington Hills issued a reminder this week about holiday season items that can cause some recycling confusion at this time of year.
Keep these “naughty list” items out of your recycling bin:
- Plastic Gift Bags
- Tissue Paper
- Cellophane
- Metallic Paper
- Glitter Paper
- Bows
- Ribbons
- Tape
- Electronics
- Batteries
- String Lights
- Christmas Trees
- Toys
- Ornaments
- Clothing
- Baskets
All these items should go in with your regular trash.
Garbage and recycling won’t be collected on December 25 and on January 1, due to the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Those routes will be collected on December 26 and January 2, respectively.