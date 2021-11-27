JVS virtual Seminar covers resignation basics

JVS Human Services will offer a free webinar, “The Road Ahead: The Resignation Economy–An Explanation” live-streamed at 10 a.m. on November 30.

Recent figures from the US Bureau of Labor announced that a record 4.3 million Americans, close to 3 percent of the entire workforce, quit their jobs in August. Prior months had also shown high numbers of workers resigning. Watch the webinar on the JVS Human Services Facebook page; no registration is necessary.

Career Counselor and Internship Employment Specialist at JVS Human Services Gerard Baltrusaitis said many clients are now considering resignation because of concerns over childcare, not feeling fulfilled in a job, recognizing that current salary is inadequate, realizing that time matters more than income and, of course, worries of being infected by COVID-19.

Baltrusaitis and his colleague Elana Weinstein will provide tips and resources for those considering resignation.

“People are stepping out of the industrial economy, where they felt it was the norm to feel bad about work but were compelled to stay in a job, into a new economy. People are revitalized and now won’t stay in a job where they spend a third of their lives feeling miserable,” said Baltrusaitis.

However, he warns, a roadmap is vital to your future.

“There are a number of factors which you need to consider before taking this life-changing step,” said Baltrusaitis. “Evaluate what you bring to the table and look at your finances, but also recognize that we are in a nice position right now with employers offering increased salaries and incentives.”

Baltrusaitis’s top tips for deciding whether resignation might be beneficial to you and your career are:

Get your financial house in shape. What level of savings do you need to take a career leap?

Speak to a career counselor to find your “career spark”. Your strengths need to be evaluated in three areas: purpose, passion, and proficiency.

Get your toolbox in order: make sure your LinkedIn is up to date, your resume is looking good, your social media accounts are active and appropriate.

JVS Human Services can also provide one-on-one career counselling. Write to employmenthelp@jvshumanservices.org for more information.

Reported by Farmington Voice