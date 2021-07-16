JVS virtual class offers home buying class

JVS Human Services begins a series of Virtual Homebuyer Education Classes July 28 that offer families the opportunity to learn about the entire home-buying process in today’s “hot” real estate market.

The four-hour Zoom class, taught by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) certified homebuyer education counselors, costs $50. Topics include credit education, mortgage terminology, how to qualify for a mortgage, how to avoid foreclosure, and proper home maintenance.

Completing the class may qualify buyers for the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Down Payment Assistance Program, which offers lower-income families the opportunity to receive a $7500 loan towards the purchase of a home. The classes will also provide referrals to affordable housing options.

Dates are:

July 26, 1-5 p.m.

August 2, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

August 16, 1-5 p.m.

September 13, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

September 27, 1-5 p.m.

Register here: jvshumanservices.org/who-we-serve/homebuyers/.

For more information, write to financialhelp@jvshumanservices.org or call 248-223-4422.