JVS offers virtual ‘Women to Work’ course

JVS Human Services will offer a free, four-week virtual course for women who want to re-enter the workforce.

“Women to Work”, beginning April 20, provides critical skills for those who need to secure immediate employment. A January 2021 report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that 275,000 women had left the workforce compared with 71,000 men, in many cases due to childcare and family issues relating to COVID-19.

In addition, a report by Business.org showed that even when women are working, women in Michigan make 22 percent less money than their male counterparts.

“The pandemic has hit women in the workforce especially hard. Some have had to stay home with children when schools were closed, others were in jobs which simply dried up as businesses had to shut their doors,” JVS Employment Specialist and Women to Work Coordinator Judy Richmond said in a press release. “As more people are vaccinated, and hopefully more businesses open up, we want women to have all the tools and skills they need to find the right job.”

Topics covered during the eight sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., include:

In-depth vocational assessment

Employment-related group counseling & emotional support

Information & referrals to support services

Help with networking, resume writing & interviewing

Financial management advice

Stress management tips

Register at jvshumanservices.org/?p=5191 or contact Judy Richmond at 248-233-4232 or jrichmond@jvshumanservices.org to learn more.