Journey tribute band plays Heritage Park June 24

Captured Detroit, a Journey tribute band, headlines the second 2021 Stars in the Park concert, held June 24 in Heritage Park, 24915 Farmington Rd., Farmington Hills.

The City of Farmington Hills Special Services Department hosts this free outdoor summer concert series Thursday evenings through August 19.

Captured Detroit makes its first Stars in the Park appearance with a playlist that includes Journey’s greatest hits. Next week, look for cover band Atomic Radio, playing Top 40 pop, rock and hip hop.

Applications remain open for the July 15 High School Music night, featuring the School of Rock House Band and local teens. To apply, visit form.jotform.com/210886021983156.

All concerts start in the amphitheater at 7 p.m. Bring a blanket, lawn chair, and a picnic dinner to enjoy on the hill, but leave alcohol and pets at home. For rainout information, call 248-699-6700.

Learn more here starsinthepark.live/concerts.