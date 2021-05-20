Join the Greater Farmington Chamber for ‘Bunkers & Bogeys’

The Greater Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce Bunkers & Bogeys Golf Outing returns this year on June 21 at the Farmington Hills Golf Club.

Local businesses sponsor the event, many stationed at tee boxes with information and activities. The event includes special contests like hole-in-one, a continental breakfast, lunch at the turn, and a packaged dinner from Greek Islands restaurant.

A chance auction in the restaurant features items from local businesses, signature collector pieces, and more.

Sponsors signed on include Wright Beamer, PLC, Tom Holzer Ford, Safety Net, Samaritan Counseling Center of Southeastern Michigan, LaFontaine Volvo Cars of Farmington Hills, Z-Painting & Remodeling, Lake Michigan Credit Union, Brookdale Farmington Hills, Sellers Auto Group, TDA Insurance, and Thornton & Grooms.

The Chamber will follow state COVID-19 guidelines. Participants may enjoy their pre-packaged dinners onsite or at home.

Join the Bunkers & Bogeys outing as a golfer for only $125 or bring colleagues, friends, or clients together for a team of 4. Registration closes on June 14 at 5 p.m. To become a sponsor or learn more, write to info@gfachamber.com or call 248-919-6917.