Join the Great Farmington Cleanup on April 24

Farmington area residents can help keep their community beautiful by joining in the Great Farmington Cleanup, slated April 24.

Volunteers are invited to meet between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. in front of Care By Design Market, 32746 Grand River, in the Village Commons shopping center. Gloves and trash bags will be provided, along with tickets for a post-event raffle.

The 12:30 p.m. drawing will be held at the same location.

Thanks to a great turnout, the last public event, held two years ago, was recognized with a Keep Michigan Beautiful award, organizer Sarah Davies said. To learn more about this year’s clean up, visit facebook.com/events/780478399551485.

Event sponsors include Peterlin’s, Bodhi Yoga, Bellacinos, Roxanne Fitzpatrick, Tom Pascaris, Meadows Fine Wine and Liquor, The Rolling Stoves, The Ideal Bite, and Michelle Zmich Therapeutics.