Join Heritage Park Earth Week activities in Farmington Hills

Farmington area residents can join in Earth Week: Days of Action, April 17-21 at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills.

Registration is required at recreg.fhgov.com for:

April 17: Public Volunteer Day – Remove invasive plants and help maintain the trails.

April 18: Family Eco-STEM Challenge – Participate in hands-on Earth Day themed STEM (Science Technology Engineering Math) activities.

April 19: Garlic Mustard Pull/Invasive Plant Removal – Supplies will be provided. Bring work gloves and a water bottle.

April 20: Decorate Your Door for Earth Day (at home) – Use recycled materials to decorate your front door or windows. Share your creations on social media with the hashtags #yourfarmingtonhills and #earthday.

April 21: Garlic Mustard Pull/Invasive Plant Removal – Supplies will be provided. Bring work gloves and a water bottle.

April 22: Pollinator Friendly Yard (virtual) – Improve your backyard to make it more friendly to beneficial pollinators. The webinar includes a take-action pledge. For adults and families with children ages 8 and older.

April 23: Recycle Right Maker Project (virtual) – Explore the recycling process and participate in a guided maker project re-using materials from around the house. For families with kids ages 6 and older.

April 24: Rebuilding Together work day and home kit giveaway

April 24: Green Building City Hall tours – Tour the City Hall campus and see green building features with a naturalist. Discover how to make your own home eco-friendlier.

Visit facebook.com/fhspecialservices/ to learn more.