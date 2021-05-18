Join Farmington’s ‘Sunflower Explosion’ at the farmers market

Gardeners can join the Farmington Beautification Committee’s “Sunflower Explosion” by picking up a seedling Saturday at the Farmington Farmers Market.

The committee will award prizes in August for the tallest/healthiest looking sunflower plant, as well as a short sunflower plant with the most blooms. Buy as many sunflowers as you’d like; visit the Sunflower Explosion booth to learn more.

Purchase a plant for $1 during the market, open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park. All proceeds support Beautification Committee activities.

Residents can also pick up free edible garden seed starter kits. The sets include cucumber, lettuce, tomato and some flower seeds and are available as long as supplies last.