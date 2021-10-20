Join a Farmington Schools strategic planning committee

Farmington Public Schools is looking for volunteers to help with its Strategic Planning process

Residents can join any of these eight Strategic Planning Committees:

  • Creating a Culture for Equity & Innovation
  • Leadership that Supports Equity & Innovation
  • Teaching and Learning
  • Creating Systems for Equity & Innovation
  • Organizational Effectiveness
  • Effective Management of District Resources
  • Community Relations
  • FPS Futures Committee

Students, parents, and community members can participate in the groups, which meet monthly. To learn more, write to Dr. Kelly Coffin, kelly.coffin@fpsk12.net.

