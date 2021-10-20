Join a Farmington Schools strategic planning committee

Farmington Public Schools is looking for volunteers to help with its Strategic Planning process

Residents can join any of these eight Strategic Planning Committees:

Creating a Culture for Equity & Innovation

Leadership that Supports Equity & Innovation

Teaching and Learning

Creating Systems for Equity & Innovation

Organizational Effectiveness

Effective Management of District Resources

Community Relations

FPS Futures Committee

Students, parents, and community members can participate in the groups, which meet monthly. To learn more, write to Dr. Kelly Coffin, kelly.coffin@fpsk12.net.

Reported by Farmington Voice