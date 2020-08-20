Join a Farmington community discussion on racism

The Beloved Community Initiative (BCI) of Farmington/Farmington Hills will on August 26 host a virtual discussion about issues of racism, bias, and inequity.

Topics for the meeting, held from 6:30-8:30 p.m., will include the “model minority” myth, social justice leadership, and tone policing. While they are drawn from Chapters 14 and 15 of Ijeoma Oluo’s book So You Want To Talk About Race, an overview of these topics will be provided, so you need not have read the book to participate.

During the pandemic, BCI meets virtually on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month to give people of all races, religions, ethnicities, and backgrounds an opportunity to get to know one another while exploring a variety of issues through respectful dialogue.

Contact Rev. Dr. Patricia Coleman-Burns at pcb@med.umich.edu for the Zoom link to this meeting, or more information about BCI.