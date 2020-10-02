Jobs open at The Hawk makerspace in Farmington Hills

The City of Farmington Hills Special Services Department is seeking a part-time Shop Manager and a part-time Technician for the new Makerspace opening in spring 20201 at The Hawk – Farmington Hills Community Center.

The Makerspace at The Hawk, located in the former Harrison High School, will provide a venue that encourages hands-on learning and fosters critical thinking skills. Participants will collaborate to create new things, challenge their imaginations, and come up with solutions to real-world problems.

The new hires are expected to start on November 2 and train through February 2021 at Maker Works in Ann Arbor.

Job descriptions and employment applications can be found at fhgov.com/Government/Departments-Divisions/Human-Resources/Employment.aspx. You may also pick up an application in the Human Resources Department at Farmington Hills City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd.