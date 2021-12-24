January program helps women prepare for new jobs

JVS Human Services will kick off the new year by offering its life-changing “Women to Work” course which has been providing metro Detroit women vital skills to help them get immediate employment since 1980.

The free, four-week course will be held at JVS Human Services, 29699 Southfield Road in Southfield and starts with an informational meeting January 6.

Women To Work Coordinator and Employment Specialist Judy Richmond says that recent program participants have frequently had substantial employment, but those jobs have disappeared, sometimes because of the pandemic.

“For many, their jobs no longer exist, or they were unable to do them anymore because of childcare or eldercare,” she explained. “Part-time and remote jobs are now often preferable, and many may need assistance in how to present themselves or gain skills necessary for potential employers.”

Originally called “Displaced Homemakers”, the program has improved the lives of more than 2,000 women, including Suzanne Sopfe of St. Clair Shores. Sopfe, 58, had been working as a coach at Weight Watchers for 27 years when her life changed in March 2021 after the franchise was sold.

With limited computer skills, and no knowledge of how to make a LinkedIn page, create a resume or search for a job, she was at a loss.

“I happened to see a news story about JVS and their ‘Women to Work’, and how it was helping women who were out of work get back into the workforce, and I realized that the course was perfect for me,” said Sopfe. “I was out of the loop with modern technology and the job application process, but the course also showed me that I had many strengths and skills which I hadn’t given myself credit for.”

With interview coaching and resume help through the program, Sopfe was ultimately able to secure a part-time job close to her home, as Parish Secretary at Our Lady of Hope in St. Clair Shores.

“Women to Work gave me the confidence to apply for a job which is a perfect fit. It has made such a positive impact on my life, as it has for so many women,” Sopfe added.

The new classes will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, every Tuesday and Thursday for eight sessions. Topics covered include:

In-depth vocational assessment

Employment-related group counseling and emotional support

Information & referrals to support services

Help with networking, resume writing and interviewing

Financial management advice

Stress management tips

To find more information and to register, contact Judy Richmond at 248-233-4232 or jrichmond@jvshumanservices.org.

