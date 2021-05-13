In its 10th year, a Classic 5K supports the Cipriano family

A fundraising 5K that supports a Farmington Hills family touched by tragedy celebrates its 10th year on June 11.

The Cipriano Classic 5K Run & Walk steps off from the Farmington Family YMCA at 6:30 p.m. for walkers and 7 p.m. for runners. Both races move through residential neighborhoods; the race also finishes at the Y.

Last year’s virtual race raised $33,000.

All proceeds benefit the Cipriano Children’s Trust, which covers medical and other treatments for family members severely injured in 2012. Tucker Cipriano and his friend Mitchell Young are serving life sentences for an attack that left Tucker’s father, Robert Cipriano, dead, and his mother, Rose, and brother, Sal, with life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, the family said that Sal will earn his high school diploma this year and plans to run in the Classic. He works hard despite grand mal seizures that “have left lasting effects on his brain.”

“He requires the expertise of a functional neurologist, speech therapists, and other specialists. We are confident these efforts to help regain his speech will be as successful as his physical therapy was to get him back on the baseball field.”

Isabella also graduates summa cum laude this year and plans to attend Notre Dame on scholarship this fall. Tanner, Sal’s twin brother, has supported his family at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return to Los Angeles to pursue his writing career.

Besides advocating for Sal, Rose Cipriano continues her own therapies and treatments. She stays active with swimming and long walks.

The family also shared gratitude for all Cipriano Classic participants. “The money raised help fund the expenses of medical treatments for Sal and Rose’s ongoing recovery. This includes specialists, supplements and family therapy, of which many are not covered under traditional health insurance.”

About the Cipriano Classic

To register for the race, visit c iprianoclassic.com . Cost is $30 through May 21, $40 after May 21. You can also make donations at the Farmington YMCA, 28100 Farmington Rd. in Farmington Hills, or on the website.

For COVID safety, runners will start socially distanced and wearing masks. Bottled water will be available at the finish line.

