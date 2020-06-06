‘Imagine your story’ with Farmington Library summer reading

Farmington Community Library’s Summer Reading program begins virtually this year, with young patrons invited to “Imagine Your Story,” June 13-August 2.

The first 2,000 participants who register for the Children’s, Teen, ESL (English as a Second Language), or Adult reading programs will get a coupon for a free small cone at Silver Dairy, while supplies last.

Children ages 0-11 will register on the ReadSquared smartphone app, which offers interactive family learning-based missions, challenges, and opportunities to explore outdoors. Read six hours during the summer and earn a free book.

Adults, English as a Second Language (ESL) readers, and 6th-12th graders will register through the library’s website to participate in challenges with opportunities to win prizes.

Students can add time to their logs by reading (books, ebooks, graphic novels, magazines, newspapers, online stories, etc.), listening (audiobooks), and attending library programs. Adults will find online challenges when they register for the summer program. Play online or download a printable log sheet on the library’s website.

Library events will be virtual until further notice, with performers entertaining online. The Family Fun in Riley Park series begins June 17 and continues Wednesdays at 7 p.m. July 8 and 22, and August 5 and 19. Dates and performances subject to change; links will be posted on the library’s events page and on Facebook on the event date and time.

To learn more about the 2020 Summer Reading Program, visit farmlib.org/summer-reading/.