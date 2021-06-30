Ice cream social and more for seniors in July

Adults 55 and older in Farmington and Farmington Hills can welcome summer with a host of July events and activities offered by the City of Farmington Hills Senior Division.

Summer Concert & Ice Cream Social

Welcome Summer at the Historic Longacre House grounds on July 14, with music by The Sirens, a four-person group that performs pop, folk and soft rock cover tunes from the 1950s to the present. Space is limited, and the cost is $5 for residents and $7 for nonresidents. You must register by Friday, July 9.

Friday Film: Bombshell–July 16, 1 p.m.

Based on the Fox News and Roger Ailes scandal as told by the women who brought down Ailes and the network’s toxic atmosphere. You must register by 11 a.m. on July 15. Call 248-473-1830 or register at the Costick Center front desk, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd. $3 residents/$4 non-residents.

Carry Out Meals

Reserve your meal and learn more by calling 248-473-1830 at least one day in advance by 11 a.m. You can order all your meals for several days or the month in advance. Pick up only from 12-12:15 p.m. Find the menu posted on the city’s website.

Senior Swimming

No reservations necessary. The pool will be closed July 3-5. You must purchase a punch card: 10 Visit Pass–$15.75 resident/$24.75 non-resident; 20 Visit Pass–$31.50/$49.50. Open Swim: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and 2-3 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.; Water Exercise: Monday–Friday, 10-11 a.m.; Arthritis Exercise: Tuesday & Thursday, 2-3 p.m.

The Center also offers many fitness and dancing classes, clubs and support groups, computer classes and more. Find information and register online at fhgov.com/Activities/Programs/Adults-50-Better.aspx.