How to register for COVID vaccination at Ford Field

Michiganders can register now for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Ford Field in Detroit, which officially opens on March 24.

Those who register will receive an invitation either by voice or text when it’s their turn to schedule the appointment. Vaccine appointments will be scheduled a few days in advance.

Sign up one of three ways:

Online at meijer.com/register/CL2021

Text EndCOVID to 75049

Call the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1)

The COVID-19 hotline is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Calling is recommended only people who cannot register online or by text.

The site will operate from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days a week, for eight weeks under the federal government’s vaccination pilot program. The facility will be managed by the State of Michigan with support from FEMA, Wayne County, the City of Detroit, Ford Field, Meijer, Henry Ford Health System and the Detroit Lions.

The vaccine will be offered at no cost, and insurance is not required. Any Michigan resident who is currently eligible to receive the vaccine under the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) vaccine prioritization guidance will be able to register for an appointment.

Free parking will be available at the vaccination site. The state is also working to provide free of charge ride share options.

Oakland County residents can also register for an appointment at oaklandcountyvaccine.com.