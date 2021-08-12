How to dispose of storm debris in Farmington Hills

After Wednesday’s severe storm, Farmington Hills resident should follow yard waste collection guidelines for pick up on their regularly scheduled garbage days.

You have three options for getting rid of leaves, grass, shrub clippings, twigs, and plant material:

Place yard waste in a trash can (35-gallon size limit) with a yard waste sticker on both sides. Pick up free stickers at City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd., or the Division of Public Works, 27245 Halsted Rd.

Put yard waste in brown paper yard waste bags.

Use a mulching mower and recycle leaves and grass clippings back into the lawn.

Tie smaller limbs (six inches in diameter or less) and brush in bundles no longer than four feet and lighter than 60 pounds. Trash workers won’t pick up unbundled brush and large limbs. Make sure branches do not stick up above the top of the container or bag.

Residents are responsible for disposing of limbs six inches or larger.

For more information, call the DPW at 248-871-2850 or visit www.fhgov.com.