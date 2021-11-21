Hotel conversion on Farmington Hills council agenda

Farmington Hills officials will on Monday look at an agreement to convert a hotel on 12 Mile Road into a senior housing complex.

Council members reluctantly approved the Planned Unit Development (PUD) in June, citing the large number of senior housing projects in the city. Five were in the city’s development pipeline; since then, a proposal on the former St. Vincent and Sarah Fisher property has stalled.

Manor Senior Living would convert the Radisson hotel’s 217 rooms into 21 memory care units, 51 assisted living, and 56 independent living units. Plans call for new exterior materials and landscaping, as well as driveway changes on 12 Mile and Orchard Lake Roads.

During the November 22 regular meeting, officials will consider approving a PUD agreement that finalizes project details. Also on their agenda:

appointment of a mayor pro tem

proclamations recognizing November 27, 2021 as Small Business Saturday and November 2021 as Lung Cancer Awareness Month

a public hearing and consideration of paving Rockshire Avenue, Edgemoor Street and Bramwell Street

appointments to the Commission on Children, Youth and Families.

transfer of a Class C Liquor license to KenKen Global, Inc. (KenKen Sushi) at 38479 W. 10 Mile Rd

Review the full agenda at fhgov.com/Government/Agendas-Minutes.aspx, with supporting materials posted Monday morning.

Council members meet in the chamber at City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd. You can watch the meeting at youtube.com/user/FHChannel8.

Reported by Farmington Voice